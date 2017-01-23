Vikings’ Barr named to 2017 NFL Pro Bowl

EDEN PRAIRIE – Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has been named to the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl, replacing Atlanta Falcons LB Vic Beasley, Jr. Barr marks the sixth Vikings Pro Bowl honoree in 2016, the most in a season for the team since it sent seven players in 2012.

Barr tallied 61 solo tackles, third-most on the team while starting in all 16 games for the first time in his career. His 20 QB hurries represents a new career-high and is the most among Vikings linebackers. The San Pedro, California native helped the Vikings defense finish in the Top-10 in both opponent yards allowed (314.9) and points allowed (19.2).

The third-year veteran out of UCLA becomes the first Vikings linebacker to be selected to two Pro Bowls in their first three years in the league and the first to earn back-to-back selections since Chad Greenway (2011-12).

The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised, “unconferenced” format. The two conference teams will face off the week before Super Bowl LI on Sunday, January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida at the Camping World Stadium.