NFL schedule released, Vikings to open 2017 season at home

For just the second time in the last 10 years, the Minnesota Vikings will open the season at home.

The 2017 NFL schedule was released Thursday night, revealing that the Vikings will kick off the season at U.S. Bank Stadium with a primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 11.

They’ll hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, then return to Minneapolis for a two-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

A home matchup with the Detroit Lions follows in Week 4, then a road game against the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

Week 6 features one of the most critical games of the season, as the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers, where they’ll look to win back-to-back home games against the Packers for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

The Baltimore Ravens come to town in Week 7, before things take an interesting turn.

The Vikings head to London in Week 8, where they’ll take on the Cleveland Browns before their bye in Week 9.

Week 10 brings road game against the Washington Redskins, followed by a home game against the listless Los Angeles Rams.

Minnesota heads east to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving in Week 12, a repeat of last year’s holiday matchup, one that the Vikings lost 16-13.

Their three-game road trip continues with games against the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Mike Zimmer faces his former team in Week 15, when the Vikings host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 16 means another visit to Lambeau Field and a Saturday meeting with the Packers, before the Vikings close things out with a New Year’s Even matchup against the Bears in Week 17.