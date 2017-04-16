HOUSTON — Johan Venegas and Christian Ramirez scored, and John Alvbage came off the bench and held Houston scoreless in the second half as Minnesota United rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Dynamo on Saturday night.

Venegas put away an attempted cross that deflected off a defender, from Kevin Molino to tie it in the 59th minute.

Mauro Manotas opened the scoring in the 14th and a goal by Alberth Elis gave Houston (3-2-1) a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. But Alvbage, who hadn’t played since allowing 10 combined goals in Minnesota’s first two games of the season, started the second half in place of Bobby Shuttleworth and United (1-4-2) rallied.

Ramirez, who missed wide right on a one-on-one attempt in the first half, put Minnesota on the board in the opening minutes of the second, heading home a corner kick from Molino.