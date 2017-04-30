Minnesota United falls 1-0 to San Jose

MINNEAPOLIS — Florian Jungwirth scored a goal and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a six-game winless streak.

Jungwirth tapped in a left-footer from point-blank range after Chris Wondolowski re-directed a corner kick from Jahmir Hyka in the 54th minute. It was the second career MLS goal for Jungwirth, a 28-year-old defender who was acquired on Feb. 2.

David Bingham had one save to earn his third shutout of the season for San Jose (3-3-3), which won for the first time since March 11 after starting the season with back-to-back victories.

Bobby Shuttleworth had five saves, including a pair of diving stops in the second half, for Minnesota (2-5-2), which was outshot 16-8.