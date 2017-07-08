Twins recall prospect Zack Granite after huge month in Triple-A

After tearing his way through the International League, Minnesota Twins prospect Zack Granite is finally getting a shot at the majors.

The Twins recalled Granite from Triple-A Rochester on Friday night, while optioning starting pitcher Jorge Felix to Double-A Chattanooga.

It’s the culmination of a huge month for Granite, who was named the International League Player of the Month for June after hitting .470 with a .527 on-base percentage and 16 extra-base hits in 29 games last month

Granite is hitting .360 with 14 doubles, four triples and three home runs through 59 games this season in Triple-A.

The Twins announced that Granite will be in uniform Saturday for their game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Felix struggled Friday in second major-league start, allowing six hits and three home runs in 2 2/3 innings during a 9-6 win over the Orioles.