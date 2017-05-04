Twins pitcher Gibson optioned to Triple-A after loss to Athletics

Shortly after Minnesota Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson’s latest loss, the starting pitcher was demoted to Triple-A.

The Twins optioned Gibson to Rochester on Thursday after he struggled against the Oakland Athletics, allowing eight hits, four runs and three walks in four innings en route to an 8-5 loss.

The defeat dropped Gibson to 0-4 on the season, while his ERA ballooned to 8.20 through 26 1/3 innings pitched.

The Twins announced that they plan to make another roster move ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox. Minnesota is also expected to call up right-hander Nick Tepesch to start Saturday’s contest. A relief pitcher could be promoted in the interim.

Tepesch is 1-1 in three starts for Rochester this season, and has allowed four earned runs in 18 innings of work.