The Minnesota Twins ended up being sellers at this year’s non-waiver trade deadline, picking up three pitching prospects as Jaime Garcia and Brandon Kintzler were dealt away.

From the New York Yankees, Minnesota received Dietrich Enns and Zack Littell for Garcia.

Tyler Watson was acquired from the Washington Nationals for Kintzler.

So just who are these pitching prospects? Here’s a look at each of the newest Twins minor leaguers:

DIETRICH ENNS

Turned 26 on May 16.

19th-round pick by Yankees in 2012.

Missed all of 2014 after having Tommy John surgery. This season with Triple-A Scranton, Enns was placed on the disabled list April 15 due to a shoulder sprain and not activated until July 1.

Set a Trenton Thunder record by opening the 2016 season with a scoreless streak of 23 1/3 innings.

In 2016, he had a 1.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 12 starts for Double-A Trenton and a 1.52 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 14 games (10 starts) with Triple-A Scranton. In seven starts for Scranton in 2017, Enns had a 2.29 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, throwing over 90 pitches in five of those.

Entering the 2017 season, John Sickels of Minorleagueball.com had Enns ranked as the No. 20 prospect for the Yankees. His scouting report of Enns: “fastball in 88-90 range might play up in bullpen, has a very good change and workable curve and slider, throws strikes.”

Jarrett Seidler of Baseball Prospectus says “It’s unusual to be able to acquire a four-pitch lefty prospect with a great track record of success for a mid-rotation starter rental, but Enns qualifies. … Enns just keeps getting guys out, and it’s pretty easy to see why. He’s got a fastball that sits in the low 90s with quality movement and command, and will mix in a slider, curve, and change that are all at least fringe-average pitches. … He’s a very good fit for what the Twins like in a pitcher, and should have some solid years as a fourth starter or in the bullpen, assuming he finds a role in which he can stay healthy.”

Baseball America thinks Enns “profiles best as a lefty specialist.”

Wayne Cavadi of Minorleagueball.com says Enns “is not a power-pitcher, but he controls hitters with a nice array of pitches.”

ZACK LITTELL

Will turn 22 on Oct. 5.

An 11th-round pick of Seattle in 2013, was traded to the Yankees this past offseason for left-hander James Pazos.

With two Single-A teams (Clinton and Bakersfield) in 2016, Littell combined to have a 2.66 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.

Started 2017 with the Tampa Yankees of the Single-A Florida State League (1.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP in 13 games with 11 starts) and was promoted to Double-A Trenton for a spot start in mid-June and then again in late June, where he settled into the Thunder’s rotation.

Overall, he made seven starts with Trenton in 2017, with a 2.05 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 44 innings over seven starts. He topped 100 pitches in four of those starts and had over 90 in two of them.

Littell owns a career K-to-BB ratio of 3.88. For Trenton this season he struck out 52 and walked just eight.

MLB Pipeline lists Littell as Minnesota’s No. 16 prospect.

Wayne Cavadi of Minorleagueball.com sys Littell “could jump on the fast-track at Minnesota.”

Javier Barragan of Baseball Prospectus says “Though lacking in overpowering stuff, Littell knows how to work a lineup. Pitchability, feel, sequencing, tempo, and command—Littell gets it. The repertoire: four-seam fastball (87-91 mph), two-seam fastball (88-90), curveball (73-75), changeup (83-86), and slider (83-86). … Littell is a sum-of-all parts type of pitcher with an advanced feel for pitching, many different avenues to get hitters outs, and a quick working pace. He projects to be a back-of-the-rotation starter with a swingman/long relief fallback.”

The scouting report from Baseball America: “Littell is not overpowering, pitching mostly at 89-91 mph, but shows great feel to pitch. He throws a two-seam and four-seam fastball, which he spots well to both sides, and shows no fear of pitching inside, despite non-elite velocity. His curveball is his go-to pitch, with 11-to-5 shape and good depth beneath the zone, drawing swings and misses. His slider has some depth but can be inconsistent and the changeup has some fading action. Scouts are split on whether Littell is a starter in the long-term because of his velocity and that his fastball can get flat when it’s up in the zone. He profiles best as a long man.”

Littell made his Minnesota organizational debut Tuesday at Montgomery. He pitched six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with three walks, six strikeouts and two hit batters while throwing 97 pitches (66 for strikes).

TYLER WATSON

Just turned 20 years old on May 22.

In his first full season at the high Single-A level, had a 4.35 ERA and 1.25 WHIP for Hagerstown. Also had a 4.08 K-to-BB ratio this season and a 4.13 ratio in his 35 career minor-league games.

Was named a South Atlantic League All-Star this season.

Watson was taken in the 34th round, but don’t let that influence you. He was considered a hard player to sign due to a commitment to Loyola Marymount and if not for that, could have gone as high as the fourth round.

John Sickels of Minorleagueball.com ranked Watson as the No. 14 prospect in Washington’s system before the season and put a “sleeper alert” tag on him. Sickels tabbed Watson’s major-league ETA in 2020 and noted he is a “highly intriguing prospect with breakthrough potential.”

MLB Pipeline lists Watson as Minnesota’s No. 18 prospect.