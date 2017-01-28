Twins to unveil a statue of Tom Kelly at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins have announced they will unveil a bronze statue of former manager Tom Kelly outside of Target Field during the upcoming 2017 season. As of now, a specific location and installation date are unknown, but the information will be released soon.

Kelly managed the Twins to two World Series wins in 1987 and 1991. His career record of 1140-1244 ranks first in Twins history for wins and games managed.

“The Minnesota Twins are excited to have this opportunity to further celebrate and recognize the incredible career of the one-and-only Tom Kelly,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said in a press release. “Tom’s contributions to the Twins organization and Upper Midwest baseball community are quite significant. This statue will help memorialize Tom’s greatness and ensure future generations are aware of the T.K. story.”

Kelly had his No. 10 uniform retired by the Twins in 2012. Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew, Kent Hrbek, Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva and Kirby Puckett are the only other Twins to have their jersey numbers retired in franchise history.

His new statue will be the eighth Twins legend statue outside of Target Field, joining the ranks of Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Calvin Griffith, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek.