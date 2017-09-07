Twins prospect Diaz doubles down in playoff win
The Minnesota Twins are reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.
Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports North will take a closer look at some specific young players — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.
This is the 19th edition of the 2017 Young Twins Tracker.
Lewin Diaz (age 20/Low-A)
Last week: 4 games, 16 AB, 7 H, 4 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 1 K, .438 BA.
Season: 122 games, 466 AB, .292 BA, .329 OBP, .444 SLG, .773 OPS, 33 2B, 1 3B, 12 HR, 47 R, 68 RBI, 2 SB, 25 BB, 80 K.
Notable: Diaz hit a season-high three doubles and knocked in four runs to single-handedly lead the Kernels to victory in Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup against Kane County.
Stephen Gonsalves (age 23/Triple-A)
Last week: DNP
Season (Triple-A): 5 games (4 starts), 1-2, 5.56 ERA, 22 2/3 IP, 27 H, 4 HR, 8 BB, 22 K, .293 OBA, 1.54 WHIP
Notable: Gonsalves’ season in the minors is over, as the Rochester Red Wings narrowly missed the International League playoffs.
Young Twins Tracker Archive
Nick Gordon (age 21/Double-A)
Last week: 6 games, 27 AB, 8 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 9 K, .296 BA.
Season: 122 games, 519 AB, .270 BA, .341 OBP, .408 SLG, .749 OPS, 29 2B, 8 3B, 9 HR, 80 R, 66 RBI, 13 SB, 52 BB, 134 K.
Notable: Gordon helped the Lookouts to a 4-3 win over Montgomery on Aug. 4, collecting a pair of hits and scoring a run. Chattanooga leads the North Division playoff series 1-0.
Royce Lewis (age 18/Rookie)
Last week: 3 games, 9 AB, 0 H, 1 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 2 K, .000 BA.
Season (Single-A): 18 games, 71 AB, .296 BA, .363 OBP, .394 SLG, .757 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 16 R, 10 RBI, 3 SB, 6 BB, 16 K.
Season (Rookie): 36 games, 133 AB, .271 BA, .390 OBP, .414 SLG, .803 OPS, 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 38 R, 17 RBI, 15 SB, 19 BB, 17 K.
Notable: Lewis ended his first professional season with three hitless games, which brings up another impressive statistic: The Twins’ first-round pick went hitless in back-to-back games only four times the whole summer.
Fernando Romero (age 22/Double-A)
Last week: DNP
Season: 24 games (23 starts), 11-9, 3.53 ERA, 125 IP, 124 H, 4 HR, 45 BB, 120 K, .256 OBA, 1.35 WHIP
Notable: Romero will finish his season on the 7-day disabled list, placed there on Aug. 28 after allowing nine hits and six runs in his latest start.
Brent Rooker (age 22/Single-A)
Last week: 4 games, 15 AB, 3 H, 0 2B, 0 HR, 0 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 6 K, .200 BA.
Season: 40 games, 143 AB, .280 BA, .364 OBP, .552 SLG, .917 OPS, 6 2B, 0 3B, 11 HR, 23 R, 35 RBI, 0 SB, 16 BB, 47 K.
Notable: The Miracle were swept by Palm Beach in a three-game series that ultimately ended Rooker’s successful season. In 62 games at Single-A and Rookie ball combined, Rooker hit 18 homers and had a .281/.364/.566 slash line.
Kohl Stewart (age 22/Double-A)
Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 0 SO
Season (Triple-A): 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 7.20, 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K, .333 OBA, 1.60 WHIP
Season (Double-A): 15 games (15 starts), 5-6, 4.01 ERA, 74 IP, 68 H, 4 HR, 42 BB, 52 K, .250 OBA, 1.49 WHIP
Notable: Stewart was activated from the 7-day disabled list in time to make a start for Chattanooga on Sept. 2. He lasted three innings and gave up two earned runs, both coming in the first inning.
Others: Elizabethton RHP Edwar Colina recorded eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 scoreless innings to top Greeneville in Game 3 and advance the E-Twins to the Appalachian League championship series, a best-of-three contest beginning Thursday. … Chattanooga LHP Zack Littell (acquired in trade for Jaime Garcia) earned his 20th win of the season in the Lookouts’ 4-3 playoff win on Wednesday. … It was Cedar Rapids RF Jimmy Kerrigan who knocked in the game-winning run with a RBI single to boost the Kernels to their win in Game 1 on Wednesday.
