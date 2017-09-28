Twitter was buzzing Wednesday night (and well into Thursday) after the Minnesota Twins clinched their first playoff berth since 2010.

The Twins endured a lengthy night of scoreboard watching after falling 4-2 to the Cleveland Indians, tracking a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels — who were also in contention for the second wild card — and the Chicago White Sox.

The rival White Sox finally prevailed, knocking off the Angels in 10 innings and delivering the Twins to the playoffs.

Catcher Chris Gimenez

Nicky Delmonico is my new favorite player……. sorry @BrianDozier 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 — Chris Gimenez (@ChrisGimenez5) September 28, 2017

Pitcher Trevor May

Well, ain’t that just something right there? Do it boys! https://t.co/XssIR5fQ1e — Trevor May (@trevmay65) September 28, 2017

Pitcher Taylor Rogers

Outfielder Byron Buxton

What an unreal moment! Words can't describe us! One Team. One Goal. One Love. pic.twitter.com/RyPrBcYvRC — Buck (@OfficialBuck103) September 28, 2017

Pitcher Aaron Slegers

Took 1 memento from winning the AA championship and I brought it with me to every game since today when I found it's companion in the MLB pic.twitter.com/TXNvO23lUd — Aaron Slegers (@aslegers) September 28, 2017

Pitcher Jose Berrios

Gracias a Dios lo hicimos 🙌🏼 Tremenda experiencia juntos a mis hermanos 💪🏽⚾️Thank God we did 🙌🏼 Tremendous experience together with my brot… pic.twitter.com/xtUoaUSzBi — Jose O. Berrios (@JOLaMaKina) September 28, 2017

Former outfielder Torii Hunter

Congrats to the Twins for clinching a playoff spot. Proud of you boys!! Enjoy the 🍾. ✌🏾💪🏾👍🏾 — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) September 28, 2017

Pitcher Trevor Hildenberger

Pitcher Ervin Santana

Former pitcher Frank Viola

Congrats to @Twins for getting back to the playoffs. Terrific season. Great overall team effort. Good luck guys…. — Frank J. Viola, Jr. (@FrankViola16) September 28, 2017

Pitcher Phil Hughes

Buddy's engine is running hot! pic.twitter.com/w2gimvgzE0 — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) September 28, 2017

Wish I could've played a bigger role but incredibly proud of the guys nonetheless. Awesome! — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) September 28, 2017

Color commentator and former pitcher Bert Blyleven

Celebrate man!!! You all earned it by never giving up. 👍⚾️🥂🎉🎊 — Bert Blyleven (@BertBlyleven28) September 28, 2017

Former pitcher Jim Kaat

Congratulations to Twins mgr.Paul Molitor,his coaches and players, and to former GM Terry Ryan !! You deserve some credit for this Terry! — Jim Kaat (@KaatJim) September 28, 2017

Shortstop Eduardo Escobar