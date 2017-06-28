Phil Hughes is returning to the Minnesota Twins, albeit in an unfamiliar role, after a shoulder injury landed the 11-year veteran on the disabled list last month.

The Twins reinstated Hughes from the 10-day DL Wednesday following a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings, adding him to their bullpen ahead of a game against the Boston Red Sox.

Left-handed reliever Craig Breslow was played on the 10-day DL with thoracic rib cage soreness to make room for Hughes, who will be used in the bullpen upon his return.

Hughes made three appearances for Rochester, allowing one earned run on three hits in three innings pitched for the Red Wings.

The veteran is 4-3 this season with a 5.74 ERA through 47 innings in nine starts. In 80 career games with the Twins, Hughes has made just three relief appearances.

Breslow has made 27 appearances for the Twins this year, and has a 5.28 ERA through 29 innings.