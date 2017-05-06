Right-handed pitcher Michael Tonkin has been designated for release or assignment.

The Minnesota Twins announced the news following an 11-1 loss at home to the Boston Red Sox. Tonkin walked three hitters and allowed two hits and one earned run in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Tonkin has an 0-1 record on the season with a 6.55 ERA (11.0 IP, 8 ER), 10 walks and 13 strikeouts. The Twins are expected to replace his spot on the roster before Sunday’s series finale against Boston.

Tonkin has spent his entire career in the Twins organization.