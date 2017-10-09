Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor is here to stay.

Minnesota signed Molitor to a three-year contract extension Monday, a week after his Twins were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the American League wild-card game.

The 61-year-old is 227-259 in three seasons with the Twins, and guided Minnesota to the playoffs this season.

Under his tutelage the Twins posted an 85-77 record a year after going 59-103, becoming the first team in major-league history to make the playoffs a season after losing at least 100 games.

The 13th manager in Twins history, Molitor was hired by former general manager Terry Ryan in 2014 and stayed on after Derek Falvey and Thad Levine were brought on to lead the organization last winter.

A member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Molitor spent the final three seasons of his playing career in Minnesota, hitting .312/.362/.432 from 1996-98.