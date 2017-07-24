Los Angeles Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu may want to be careful when attempting to test Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano with a fastball when the two teams meet Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Sano ranks second in the majors in slugging percentage vs. fastballs, just behind Oakland A’s first baseman Yonder Alonso.

The Twins’ leader in home runs with 23, Sano is batting .272 with a .365 on-base percentage and a .528 overall slugging percentage.

Player Team SLG% vs. Fastballs Yonder Alonso Athletics .791 Miguel Sano Twins .757 Bryce Harper Nationals .727 Nolan Arenado Rockies .722 Michael Fonforto Mets .715

The Twins will turn to veteran Bartolo Colon again against the Dodgers, and while he may be contemplating retirement, the 44-year-old could have one last record in him.

Colon has a chance to tie former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle’s record for interleague wins Monday.

Now in his 20th major-league season, Colon has 29 wins in 62 interleague games and is just one win away from matching Buehrle’s record.

Player Interleague wins Mark Buehrle 30 Bartolo Colon 29 Justin Verlander 28 CC Sabathia 26 A.J. Burnett 25 Freddy Garcia 25

