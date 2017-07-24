Twins’ Miguel Sano feasting on fastballs
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu may want to be careful when attempting to test Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano with a fastball when the two teams meet Monday at Dodger Stadium.
Sano ranks second in the majors in slugging percentage vs. fastballs, just behind Oakland A’s first baseman Yonder Alonso.
The Twins’ leader in home runs with 23, Sano is batting .272 with a .365 on-base percentage and a .528 overall slugging percentage.
|Player
|Team
|SLG% vs. Fastballs
|Yonder Alonso
|Athletics
|.791
|Miguel Sano
|Twins
|.757
|Bryce Harper
|Nationals
|.727
|Nolan Arenado
|Rockies
|.722
|Michael Fonforto
|Mets
|.715
The Twins will turn to veteran Bartolo Colon again against the Dodgers, and while he may be contemplating retirement, the 44-year-old could have one last record in him.
Colon has a chance to tie former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle’s record for interleague wins Monday.
Now in his 20th major-league season, Colon has 29 wins in 62 interleague games and is just one win away from matching Buehrle’s record.
|Player
|Interleague wins
|Mark Buehrle
|30
|Bartolo Colon
|29
|Justin Verlander
|28
|CC Sabathia
|26
|A.J. Burnett
|25
|Freddy Garcia
|25
Statistics courtesy of STATS LLC
