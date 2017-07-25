Just a few days after helping the Minnesota Twins to a win over the Detroit Tigers, starting pitcher Kyle Gibson is headed to Triple-A.

The Twins optioned the right-hander to Rochester on Tuesday, hours after acquiring lefty Jaime Garcia in a trade with the Atlanta Braves.

Gibson worked 7 1/3 innings in his most recent appearance for the Twins, allowing five hits and three earned runs.

The start dropped his ERA — which sat at 6.29 before the game — to 6.08 through 18 starts.

At this point, it’s unclear when Gibson will get another shot.

Hector Santiago has been dealing with upper back pain since early July, but appears poised to return to the majors soon following a Triple-A rehab assignment.

Manager Paul Molitor also indicated Monday night that veteran Bartolo Colon will keep his spot in the rotation after allowing eight hits and three runs through five innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.