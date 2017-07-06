Stewart dominates in two starts after returning from DL

The Minnesota Twins are reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports North will take a closer look at some specific young players — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 10th edition of the 2017 Young Twins Tracker.

Lewin Diaz (age 20/Low-A)

Last week: 6 games, 25 AB, 10 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 R, 6 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 0 K, .400 BA.

Season: 77 games, 300 AB, .280 BA, .316 OBP, .453 SLG, .769 OPS, 23 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 33 R, 48 RBI, 0 SB, 16 BB, 50 K.

Notable: Diaz’s average is back up to .280 after another solid week in the minors. He’s currently riding a 13-game hitting streak for Cedar Rapids.

Stephen Gonsalves (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 games (1 start), 1-0, 6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K

Season: 9 games (9 starts), 5-3, 2.67 ERA, 54 IP, 39 H, 6 HR, 10 BB, 62 K, .196 OBA, 0.91 WHIP

Notable: The 2013 fourth-round pick won his third consecutive start on Monday. He allowed a season-high eight hits but limited damage, as usual. Gonsalves hasn’t given up more than three runs in all nine of his starts.

Nick Gordon (age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 7 games, 30 AB, 8 H, 1 2B, 5 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, 4 BB, 6 K, .267 BA.

Season: 76 games, 317 AB, .306 BA, .375 OBP, .470 SLG, .845 OPS, 22 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR, 49 R, 45 RBI, 9 SB, 35 BB, 77 K.

Notable: Gordon’s average has dipped to .306 since being as high as .318 on June 14, but he’s still reaching base at an impressive rate. After walking five times two weeks ago, Gordon picked up a walk in four of his seven last games to keep his on-base percentage at a healthy .375.

Tyler Jay (age 23/Double-A)

Season: 2 games (0 starts), 0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 HR, 3 BB, 2 K, .143 OBA, 2.00 WHIP

Notable: Jay, who was activated from the disabled list May 23, was put back on the DL on June 1 due to left shoulder impingement.

Royce Lewis (age 18/Rookie)

Last week: 5 games, 21 AB, 6 H, 3 2B, 7 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 2 BB, 2 K, .286 BA.

Season: 8 games, 33 AB, .303 BA, .395 OBP, .515 SLG, .910 OPS, 4 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 10 R, 6 RBI, 2 SB, 3 BB, 3 K.

Notable: The 18-year-old flashed his potential again last week, hitting three doubles and scoring seven runs for the GCL Twins.

ByungHo Park (age 30/Triple-A)

Last week: 8 games, 28 AB, 8 H, 1 2B, 4 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 12 K, .286 BA.

Season: 57 games, 215 AB, .247 BA, .308 OBP, .386 SLG, .694 OPS, 16 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 24 R, 25 RBI, 0 SB, 16 BB, 65 K.

Notable: Park’s average is suddenly at a respectable .247 after dipping below .190 in early June. On Monday, Park knocked his first home run since May 21. His three-run blast guided the Red Wings to a 12-3 win over Lehigh Valley.

Fernando Romero (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 K

Season: 15 games (14 starts), 7-5, 2.90 ERA, 80 2/3 IP, 71 H, 2 HR, 32 BB, 79 K, .231 OBA, 1.28 WHIP

Notable: The 6-foot right-hander pitched just two innings on July 2 but didn’t give up any runs.

Brent Rooker (age 22/Rookie)

Last week: 5 games, 24 AB, 3 H, 0 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 8 K, .125 BA.

Season: 10 games, 43 AB, .209 BA, .261 OBP, .442 SLG, .703 OPS, 1 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 5 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 3 BB, 12 K.

Notable: Rooker got his first professional slump out of the way, going 0-for-10 in a two-game stretch for the Elizabethton Twins. He knocked his third homer of the season out of the park in a 7-4 win over Danville.

Kohl Stewart (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 2 games (2 starts), 1-0, 11 IP, 8 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K

Season: 8 games (8 starts), 1-4, 4.11 ERA, 35 IP, 34 H, 1 HR, 24 BB, 17 K, .258 OBA, 1.66 WHIP

Notable: Stewart made his first appearance since being placed on the disabled list May 10. In just 11 innings through two starts, he lowered his ERA from 5.63 to 4.11. It seems the 2013 first-round pick is returning to form that helped him finish with a 9-6 record and 3.03 ERA at Double-A last season.

Zack Granite (age 22/Rookie)

Last week: 8 games, 32 AB, 7 H, 0 2B, 1 3B, 5 R, 5 RBI, 1 SB, 2 BB, 8 K, .219 BA.

Season: 63 games, 252 AB, .365 BA, .416 OBP, .500 SLG, .916 OPS, 15 2B, 5 3B, 3 HR, 42 R, 25 RBI, 18 SB, 21 BB, 27 K.

Notable: Granite was named the International League Player of the Month after hitting for an incredible .470 average in June. He knocked in another five runs in eight games last week.

Others: Fort Myers third baseman Nelson Molina went 4-for-4 with two triples and an RBI-single to top the Tampa Yankees 3-1 on Wednesday. … Also on Wednesday, Chattanooga infielder Levi Michael had three hits and an RBI to lead the Lookouts to their eighth straight win. … Rochester left-hander David Hurlbut had two starts last week, allowing six runs with 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.

Statistics courtesy milb.com