The Minnesota Twins reinstated first baseman Joe Mauer from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, while adding outfielder Byron Buxton to the 10-day DL with a left groin strain.

Mauer missed six games with a lower-back strain, and is hitting .286 with 17 doubles and five home runs this season through 74 games.

Buxton exited a loss to the Houston Astros on Friday after appearing to injure himself while rounding the bases in the fourth inning.

The speedy outfielder is hitting just .218 but has a defensive WAR of 1.9, a figure that leads the majors.