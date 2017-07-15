Twins reinstate Mauer, place Buxton on 10-day DL
The Minnesota Twins reinstated first baseman Joe Mauer from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, while adding outfielder Byron Buxton to the 10-day DL with a left groin strain.
Mauer missed six games with a lower-back strain, and is hitting .286 with 17 doubles and five home runs this season through 74 games.
Buxton exited a loss to the Houston Astros on Friday after appearing to injure himself while rounding the bases in the fourth inning.
The speedy outfielder is hitting just .218 but has a defensive WAR of 1.9, a figure that leads the majors.
