MINNEAPOLIS — After a few rough outings from their starting pitchers, the Minnesota Twins are glad to see their ace back on the mound.

Right-hander Ervin Santana gets the start Wednesday in the second contest of Minnesota’s three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Through the first month and a half of the season, Santana has been one of the league’s best pitchers in many statistical categories.

Another crisp outing from Santana would help the Twins get past shaky starts from Hector Santiago and Phil Hughes in their current two-game slide.

“I think we always welcome Ervin’s turn,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said.

That, of course, depends on whether Wednesday’s game will be played. Forecasts call for rain all day in Minneapolis, and Molitor didn’t sound overly optimistic that Mother Nature would cooperate. Since the Rockies only come to Minnesota once this season, it is possible that a doubleheader could be played Thursday to finish out the series.

While Minnesota puts out its ace in Santana (6-1, 1.50 ERA), Colorado counters with German Marquez (1-2, 4.88). Marquez has only seven career big league starts under his belt, compared to 351 by the Santana.

Santana has spent his entire 13-year career in the American League, but he has made four starts against the Rockies during that time. He is 2-1 with a 6.31 ERA vs. Colorado, facing the Rockies most recently in 2014.

Marquez will be facing the Twins for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old right-hander tossed a gem his last time out, blanking the Chicago Cubs over eight innings while striking out eight.

Colorado has won three straight games on the road and is 12-5 away from home this season. That includes a 7-3 victory Tuesday in the series opener.

“I think we’re pitching good. We’re playing good defense and we’re scoring enough runs to win games,” said Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who homered and had three hits and three RBIs on Tuesday. “It’s nice that we’re winning away from home. Usually you’re a little less comfortable away from home, but I don’t think we’re having any issues there.”

Blackmon is batting .319 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs this season. He raised his road average 27 points to .233 with Tuesday’s explosion, while he is hitting a gaudy .391 at spacious Coors Field.

If Minnesota hopes to thwart Colorado’s road success, it will have to lean on Santana. After his first clunker of the season May 7 against Boston, Santana responded by throwing seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

Santana’s early-season success is a big reason why Minnesota is in first place by a half-game in the American League Central. But the Twins’ current opponent is also in first place, as the Rockies enjoy a 2 1/2-game cushion in the National League West.

“Every win is important. I don’t care if it is in April, May or September. You want to win games,” Rockies outfielder/first baseman Ian Desmond said. “You want to win series and you give yourself a chance to play meaningful games at the end.”