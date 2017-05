The Minnesota Twins optioned left-handed reliever Buddy Boshers to Triple-A on Tuesday.

Boshers has made just two appearances for the Twins this season, and entered a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals last week, throwing 12 pitches and getting two outs while allowing a home run.

He faced eight batters in a loss to the Detroit Tigers in his only other appearance of the season, a 13-4 loss.