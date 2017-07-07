Minnesota Twins closer Brandon Kintzler is headed to the All-Star Game.

Kintzler, who is tied for the American League lead with 23 saves, was added to the AL roster as a replacement Friday.

The 32-year-old relief pitcher will join third baseman Miguel Sano and starting pitcher Ervin Santana in Miami, the first time since 2009 that the Twins have had three All-Stars.

Kintzler has a 2.35 ERA and a 1.070 WHIP in 38 appearances for the Twins this season.

However, it isn’t all good news in Minnesota.

The Twins placed first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list Friday retroactive to July 5 after the veteran suffered a lower-back injury Tuesday, recalling Kennys Vargas from Triple-A to replace him.

Mauer is hitting .286/.360/.402 this season in 308 plate appearances, while Vargas is hitting .231/.271/.410 in 166 plate appearances.