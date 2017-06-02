Twins shuffle bullpen, add Wimmers, Rosario

After watching their bullpen struggle through a three-game series with the Houston Astros, the Minnesota Twins’ front office is bringing in reinforcements.

The Twins recalled left-hander Randy Rosario from Double-A Chattanooga and selected the contract of right-hander Alex Wimmers from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

Right-hander Ryan Pressley was optioned to Triple-A, while left-hander Jason Wheeler — who made his MLB debut earlier this week — was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

The Twins’ first-round pick in 2010, Wimmers has a 3.94 ERA with 13 strikeouts and seven walks through 16 innings of work in Triple-A.

Rosario has a 1.90 ERA, 20 strikeouts and six walks in 23 2/3 innings of work in Double-A.