Following a 15-inning game Sunday, the Minnesota Twins added relievers Drew Rucinski and Jason Wheeler on Monday to fortify their bullpen.

The Twins had room on the roster after placing Justin Haley on the disabled list and sending Kennys Vargas to Triple-A following Sunday’s home loss to Tampa Bay.

Rucinski appeared in one game for Minnesota earlier this season, allowing two runs in 3 1/3 innings, striking out five. In 12 games with Rochester this season, he has a 2.95 ERA, 0.982 WHIP and is striking out 10.3 batters per nine innings.

The left-handed Wheeler, an eighth-round pick in 2011, has never appear in the majors. In eight games — with seven starts — at Rochester this year, he has a 5.11 ERA and 1.295 WHIP in 44 innings.

Minnesota hosts Houston on Monday at Target Field.