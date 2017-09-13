Adalberto Mejia is returning to the Minnesota Twins’ rotation.

The Twins reinstated the lefty Wednesday, while communications director Dustin Morse announced via Twitter that Mejia is on track to start Saturday.

Mejia tossed five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester last week, allowing six hits and one earned run.

He made his most recent appearance for the Twins on Aug. 8, allowing seven hits in three innings, but was later diagnosed with a bicep strain.

Mejia has a 4.47 ERA and a 1.569 WHIP in 18 starts for the Twins this season.