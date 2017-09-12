The Minnesota Twins are headed to Puerto Rico.

MLB revealed next year’s schedule Tuesday, announcing that the Twins’ first home stand will conclude in Puerto Rico, where Minnesota will “host” the Cleveland Indians on April 17 and 18 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

The Twins will open the season on the road March 29 with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, followed by a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They’ll return to Minneapolis on April 5 for their home opener, the start of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, then take on the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros before heading to Puerto Rico.

Next year’s schedule features 20 interleague games, a slate of matchups that includes the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.