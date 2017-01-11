FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Twins today announced the Spring Training telecast schedule for the 2017 season. The regional sports network will televise 11 games, including 10 home games, from CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, FL.

Coverage begins on March 4, when the Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

The eleven-game schedule will include a blend of on-air personalities, featuring veteran announcer Dick Bremer and Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven, as well as TIBN radio announcers Cory Provus and Dan Gladden.

Date Day Opponent Time March 4 Saturday Toronto 12 p.m. March 6 Monday St. Louis 12 p.m. March 8 Wednesday Team USA 6 p.m.+ March 11 Saturday Boston 12 p.m. March 12 Sunday Baltimore 12 p.m. March 13 Monday Tampa Bay 12 p.m. March 15 Wednesday St. Louis 12 p.m. March 16 Thursday at St. Louis 12 p.m. March 24 Friday Baltimore 6 p.m. March 26 Sunday Boston 12 p.m. March 28 Tuesday Tampa Bay 12 p.m.

FOX Sports North reaches more than 2 million homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year.