Twins’ spring training broadcast schedule announced
FOX Sports North
FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Twins today announced the Spring Training telecast schedule for the 2017 season. The regional sports network will televise 11 games, including 10 home games, from CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, FL.
Coverage begins on March 4, when the Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
The eleven-game schedule will include a blend of on-air personalities, featuring veteran announcer Dick Bremer and Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven, as well as TIBN radio announcers Cory Provus and Dan Gladden.
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Time
|March 4
|Saturday
|Toronto
|12 p.m.
|March 6
|Monday
|St. Louis
|12 p.m.
|March 8
|Wednesday
|Team USA
|6 p.m.+
|March 11
|Saturday
|Boston
|12 p.m.
|March 12
|Sunday
|Baltimore
|12 p.m.
|March 13
|Monday
|Tampa Bay
|12 p.m.
|March 15
|Wednesday
|St. Louis
|12 p.m.
|March 16
|Thursday
|at St. Louis
|12 p.m.
|March 24
|Friday
|Baltimore
|6 p.m.
|March 26
|Sunday
|Boston
|12 p.m.
|March 28
|Tuesday
|Tampa Bay
|12 p.m.
FOX Sports North reaches more than 2 million homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year.