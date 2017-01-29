Wolves-Nets Twilights: LaVine hits first-half buzzer beater
Did you miss tonight’s Timberwolves victory? Don’t worry, because we have all the best highlights and interviews from the game.
From a Karl-Anthony Towns alley-oop dunk to a Zach LaVine halftime buzzer beater, the young Wolves team beat the Brooklyn Nets with style.
Check out the best of the night, starting with a smooth jumper from Towns:
.@KarlTowns for two! The @Timberwolves are underway on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/IwLO0HlVfG pic.twitter.com/FqUN17PlcZ
.@ZachLaVine for THREEEEE! The @Timberwolves are off to a fast start on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/IwLO0HlVfG pic.twitter.com/YMgRASXnS4
.@KarlTowns has 7 points already! @Timberwolves lead after 1 quarter on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/IwLO0HlVfG pic.twitter.com/alBrLPdESA
.@ShabazzMuhammad working hard for the bucket!!! Watch #TWolves basketball on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/IwLO0HlVfG pic.twitter.com/BMrQLYtPWQ
.@Timberwolves making it look easy! Watch on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/IwLO0HlVfG pic.twitter.com/IKux5zjyYA
“Ice in his veins!” @ZachLaVine beats the halftime buzzer! Watch on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/IwLO0HlVfG pic.twitter.com/DAngGwd7oC
After hitting a buzzer beater to end the half, @ZachLaVine says he’s found his rhythm again! pic.twitter.com/bQ8G5CCfW5
Who needs the Dunk Contest when you put on a show every night? Watch @ZachLaVine and his #TWolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/IwLO0HlVfG pic.twitter.com/rLtKZXeikq
Ruuuuuuubioooo! All FIVE @Timberwolves starters are in double figures tonight! Watch on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/IwLO0HlVfG pic.twitter.com/y5453DGw1Q
.@KarlTowns after the win on #TWolves fans:
“The love they give me… I’m just trying to reciprocate it on the basketball court” pic.twitter.com/gM0vkJ5VkL
Zach is back! @ZachLaVine says contributions came from everywhere in the @Timberwolves 129-109 win over Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/9hOACv2ckP
.@Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says Kris Dunn, Shabazz Muhammad were terrific off the bench pic.twitter.com/9nXSQ0gmbX
On tonight’s #WolvesFastbreak, analyst Kevin Lynch says Towns was a monster tonight…and he wasn’t even feeling 100 percent pic.twitter.com/SsRH38fsU0
