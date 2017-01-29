Wolves-Nets Twilights: LaVine hits first-half buzzer beater

Zach is back: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine finished with 20 points and six rebounds in the win over Brooklyn.
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Did you miss tonight’s Timberwolves victory? Don’t worry, because we have all the best highlights and interviews from the game.

From a Karl-Anthony Towns alley-oop dunk to a Zach LaVine halftime buzzer beater, the young Wolves team beat the Brooklyn Nets with style.

Check out the best of the night, starting with a smooth jumper from Towns: