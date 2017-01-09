Wolves’ Big Three are in good company

It’s well known that the Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the most promising young cores in the NBA, and statistics back it up even more.

Minnesota’s big three — Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine — are one of only three NBA trios to average 20 points or more per game.

The other two teams? The most recent NBA champions.

NBA, Teams w/ 3 Players Averaging 20.0 PPG – 2016-17

TEAM PLAYERS (points per game) Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (26.2), Kyrie Irving (24.3) & Kevin Love (21.8) Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant (25.9), Steph Curry (24.8) & Klay Thompson (21.3) Minnesota Timberwolves Andrew Wiggins (22.1), Karl-Anthony Towns (21.4) & Zach LaVine (20.8)

However, the Wolves’ top three leading scorers aren’t the only ones putting up big numbers. Center Gorgui Dieng, who signed a 4-year extension with the Wolves this fall, is one of only five NBA players to shoot over 50 percent from the field while averaging over one block and steal per game.

NBA, Players w/ .500+ FG%, 1.0+ BPG & 1.0+ SPG – 2016-17

Field Goal % Blocks per game Steals per game Steven Adams, OKC .598 1.05 1.26 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil .533 2.06 1.91 Gorgui Dieng, Min .519 1.24 1.03 Andre Drummond, Det .534 1.38 1.47 Kevin Durant, GSW .536 1.68 1.13

Statistics courtesy of STATS