The return of Zach LaVine’s dunk-contest rivalry with Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will have to wait.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Thursday that LaVine, the reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion, has opted out of a third consecutive appearance in the event, choosing instead to focus on “preserving his body for the demands of the season.”

“It’s just a different mindset. I’m focused on this year,” LaVine said via Wolves PR. “Getting the rest and focusing more on [tonight’s] game is the big thing.”

The third-year guard’s play has declined sharply since a hip contusion forced him to miss two games in mid-January, a development that likely contributed to his decision to abdicate the dunk throne.

LaVine won the dunk contest as a rookie in 2015, before repeating in 2016 after exchanging soaring jams and baseline dunks with Gordon.