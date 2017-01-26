Zach LaVine opts out of third Slam Dunk Contest

Reigning Slam Dunk Contest champ Zach LaVine won't participate in the event this year, saying he intends to focus on the regular season instead.
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Zach LaVine’s dunk-contest rivalry with Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will have to wait.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Thursday that LaVine, the reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion, has opted out of a third consecutive appearance in the event, choosing instead to focus on “preserving his body for the demands of the season.”

“It’s just a different mindset. I’m focused on this year,” LaVine said via Wolves PR. “Getting the rest and focusing more on [tonight’s] game is the big thing.”

The third-year guard’s play has declined sharply since a hip contusion forced him to miss two games in mid-January, a development that likely contributed to his decision to abdicate the dunk throne.

LaVine won the dunk contest as a rookie in 2015, before repeating in 2016 after exchanging soaring jams and baseline dunks with Gordon.