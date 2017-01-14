Timberwolves-Thunder Twi-lights: Target Center gives KAT standing ovation

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 29 points against OKC.
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport

The Timberwolves are officially on their longest winning streak of the year after a 96-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Did you miss the game? Don’t worry.

We’ve got you covered with all the best highlights and interviews from tonight’s game, including Target Center’s standing ovation during Karl-Anthony Towns’ postgame interview.

But first, we’ll get you started with a nice bucket by No. 32: