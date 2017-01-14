Timberwolves-Thunder Twi-lights: Target Center gives KAT standing ovation
The Timberwolves are officially on their longest winning streak of the year after a 96-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Did you miss the game? Don’t worry.
We’ve got you covered with all the best highlights and interviews from tonight’s game, including Target Center’s standing ovation during Karl-Anthony Towns’ postgame interview.
But first, we’ll get you started with a nice bucket by No. 32:
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns gets us started! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/avS6mwi4s5 pic.twitter.com/FXM0eJYNY3
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
#Twolves‘ @KarlTowns is 4-for-4! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/avS6mwi4s5 pic.twitter.com/P2C0U99rzV
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
#TWolves‘ @Bjelica88 sinks the 3! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/avS6mwi4s5 pic.twitter.com/CLudI5br7S
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
Nice @22wiggins rhythm jumper! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/avS6mwi4s5 pic.twitter.com/tOyQJb5SWt
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
#TWolves trail 50-45 at half. @KarlTowns: ‘We gotta re-group’ pic.twitter.com/UtaOb0MAW8
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns from underneath! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/avS6mwi4s5 pic.twitter.com/0PD11h1rOq
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
#TWolves‘ @22wiggins got a step and the space he needed! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/avS6mwi4s5 pic.twitter.com/9Fua3QAWo4
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
Great unselfish sequence for the #TWolves capped by @BRush_25 3! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/avS6mwi4s5 pic.twitter.com/gHhwnEAV44
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns makes the tough shot! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/avS6mwi4s5 pic.twitter.com/uTEc7YL7iR
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns: Gotta take care of business, especially at home pic.twitter.com/T1KtSFmskJ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
#TWolves‘ @BRush_25 on win streak: ‘I think we just moving the ball’ pic.twitter.com/X8GwWIl3nA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
#TWolves‘ @rickyrubio9: ‘I’m playing with more confidence’ pic.twitter.com/zTDEJXaWb9
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017
In tonight’s #WolvesFastbreak, @FSNtomhanneman says there were ‘so many factors in this victory, including the bench’ in @Timberwolves‘ win pic.twitter.com/7nPrPtHXWK
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 14, 2017