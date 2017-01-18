Twi-lights: Spurs 122, Wolves 114
Ricky Rubio scored a season-high 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to a win over the San Antonio Spurs. Fortunately, there were still plenty of highlights to go around.
Check out the biggest plays of the night below, as well as our favorite segments and all of our postgame interviews:
#TWolves' @rickyrubio9 gets us started! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/2vF3QCirPR
#TWolves' @ShabazzMuhammad for 3! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/CmForZqJJ2
#TWolves' largest lead of the night after @ZachLaVine's 3! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/8UcrCTe4K5
#TWolves' @KarlTowns shoots right over @aldridge_12! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/qKrvAoowER
#TWolves' @rickyrubio9 drills the long 2! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/RHZfm75jJj
#TWolves' @rickyrubio9 -> @ZachLaVine! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/LbVEnodrHy
Great defense by @GorguiDieng! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/hrtHMRV7lv
#TWolves' @KarlTowns dunks AND1! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/aQ30pdN8qj
#TWolves' @ZachLaVine buries the 3! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/yd3bBRRM09
Great block by @KarlTowns! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O7Aik4jfPR pic.twitter.com/fNFjfdGeqb
#TWolves' Thibs: 'To win on the road, you gotta take care of the ball' pic.twitter.com/sV5P33ReEf
#TWolves' @KarlTowns: 'I wish I had a lot of possessions back' pic.twitter.com/M9BcWrK9Wv
