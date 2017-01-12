Timberwolves-Rockets Twi-lights: Rubio threads the needle to Bazz

Shabazz Muhammad finished with 20 points and a few monster dunks against the Houston Rockets.
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport

The Minnesota Timberwolves filled up the box score and the highlight tape in their 119-105 win over the Houston Rockets.

Did you miss the game? Don’t fret. We have all the best highlights and interviews below, including an incredible thread-the-needle pass from Ricky Rubio to Shabazz Muhammad.