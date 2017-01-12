Timberwolves-Rockets Twi-lights: Rubio threads the needle to Bazz
The Minnesota Timberwolves filled up the box score and the highlight tape in their 119-105 win over the Houston Rockets.
Did you miss the game? Don’t fret. We have all the best highlights and interviews below, including an incredible thread-the-needle pass from Ricky Rubio to Shabazz Muhammad.
.@22wiggins starts the game out 1/1! Watch the @Timberwolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/tqGnLGAoo1 pic.twitter.com/6YWVKDGkHw
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
The Big KAT And1! Watch @Timberwolves basketball on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/tqGnLGAoo1 pic.twitter.com/uZt4DGsezg
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
Look out, #Rockets! @22wiggins is going off!! Watch the #TWolves on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/tqGnLGAoo1 pic.twitter.com/XnxoYAvfP6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
.@22wiggins “climbing the ladder for the throw down!” Watch #TWolves basketball on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/tqGnLGAoo1 pic.twitter.com/bYa0yP11zd
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
Ok, rook! @KrisDunn3 with the steal and the finish! Watch his #TWolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/tqGnLGAoo1 pic.twitter.com/kuTjC5liFi
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
#TWolves up at halftime! @22wiggins has 17 points already, and he says the @Timberwolves shared the ball by making the extra pass pic.twitter.com/IV6dDxihaE
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
When you see an open Corner 3, you take it! Watch the #TWolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/tqGnLGAoo1 pic.twitter.com/NS8l7GOg7O
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
.@RickyRubio9 “threads the needle” to Bazz! #TWolves ahead of the #Rockets on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/tqGnLGAoo1 pic.twitter.com/gDWEC0YMp0
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
.@KarlTowns #NBAVote Watch the #TWolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/tqGnLGAoo1 pic.twitter.com/XevwQ5VpZe
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
.@Timberwolves win! Bazz on @rickyrubio9‘s 17 assists tonight:
“He’s unbelievable!” pic.twitter.com/WL6hAdlfBL
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
When did the #TWolves exhale and know the win was finally locked tonight against Houston?@RickyRubio9: “When we got to the locker room” pic.twitter.com/5B4P7oMnXC
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017
.@Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says he likes the direction the #TWolves are headed after a 119-105 win over Houston pic.twitter.com/gFgy2Cl1ty
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 12, 2017