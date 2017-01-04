Twi-lights: 76ers 93, Wolves 91

The Minnesota Timberwolves battled back right up until the end, but a last-second buzzer-beater lifted the Philadelphia 76ers to a 93-91.

Fortunately, there were still plenty of highlights to go around.

Check out some of the best plays — including another spectacular Zach LaVine slam — from the game, as well as all of the postgame interviews below: