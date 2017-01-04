Twi-lights: 76ers 93, Wolves 91
The Minnesota Timberwolves battled back right up until the end, but a last-second buzzer-beater lifted the Philadelphia 76ers to a 93-91.
Fortunately, there were still plenty of highlights to go around.
Check out some of the best plays — including another spectacular Zach LaVine slam — from the game, as well as all of the postgame interviews below:
1… 2… 3… How many defenders does it take to stop @ZachLaVine?
The @Timberwolves are live now on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/poCy8jHTMT pic.twitter.com/H5fpF47fXH
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2017
Towns, Wiggins and LaVine all chip in at the end of the half!
The @Timberwolves are live now on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/poCy8jHTMT pic.twitter.com/3xYvqnYoY6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2017
Rubio floats a loooong pass to Zach LaVine for the dunk!
The @Timberwolves are live now on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/poCy8jHTMT pic.twitter.com/FM8g9ZxC00
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2017
Zach LaVine cuts the deficit to 10 and the comeback is on!
The @Timberwolves are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/poCy8jHTMT pic.twitter.com/8hvLMwl4mr
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2017
Shabazz for 3!
The @Timberwolves are live NOW on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/poCy8jHTMT pic.twitter.com/mTo3mDjhON
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2017
Kris Dunn feeds @KarlTowns who cuts the deficit to 6!
The @Timberwolves are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/poCy8jHTMT pic.twitter.com/tDY2Miba5q
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2017
Head coach Tom Thibodeau says the @Timberwolves aren't a "48-minute team" yet, following their 93-91 loss to the 76ers pic.twitter.com/ZZ888dvC94
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2017
.@KarlTowns on the @Timberwolves' loss to the 76ers: "There's no consolation prize. This ain't 4th-grade peewee football." pic.twitter.com/hUs7B5XH7b
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2017