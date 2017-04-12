Twi-lights: Wolves vs. Thunder
Karl-Anthony Towns broke the franchise single-game scoring record and Ricky Rubio dished out some nifty assists in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 100-98 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Check out our favorite highlights below, as well as all of our postgame interviews:
.@KarlTowns gets the #TWolves on the board with this nifty bucket.
There it is! @KarlTowns sets the @Timberwolves' single-season scoring record with 2,011 points! They've live here: https://t.co/gpYDSxupIL pic.twitter.com/YlTn3sqUUu
And 1 for @KarlTowns!
And 1 for @KarlTowns!
And 1! Tyus Jones draws the foul.
Ricky Rubio flips a nifty pass to a wide-open Gorgui Dieng!
Wiggins swats it away at the rim!
Head coach Tom Thibodeau says rebounding was the #TWolves' main issue in their loss to the Thunder pic.twitter.com/cHpRPxUoEV
