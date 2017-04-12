Karl-Anthony Towns broke the franchise single-game scoring record and Ricky Rubio dished out some nifty assists in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 100-98 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Check out our favorite highlights below, as well as all of our postgame interviews:

Ricky Rubio flips a nifty pass to a wide-open Gorgui Dieng! Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gpYDSxupIL pic.twitter.com/pY2imqRxAo — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 12, 2017