Karl-Anthony Towns will represent the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, his second consecutive appearance in the exhibition game.

The Rising Stars Challenge is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 in New Orleans, the first day of the NBA’s All-Star festivities, and pits 10 rookie and sophomore players from the U.S. against 10 such players from around the world.

Zach LaVine led the U.S. to a 157-154 win over Team World at last year’s event, scoring 30 points before being named the event’s MVP.

Andrew Wiggins represented Canada, scoring 29 points for Team World, while Towns scored 18 points and led Team USA with seven rebounds.

Towns was one of the leading front court vote-getters in the NBA’s All-Star voting, and has come on strong in recent weeks, becoming just the second player in Wolves history to post back-to-back 30/10/5 games.