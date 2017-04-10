Wolves-Lakers Twi-lights
Sure, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost on a buzzer beater to the Lakers, but there are still a lot of highlights from the game.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 40 points, Andrew Wiggins added 41 and Shabazz Muhammad shook the rim with a few of his high-powered dunks.
Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from tonight’s Wolves game:
.@KarlTowns with an early bucket in LA! The @Timberwolves are live on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/uUNsRdgyEh pic.twitter.com/ftCWEn9HB0
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 10, 2017
.@KarlTowns, ballin’ as usual.
Watch the @Timberwolves on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/uUNsRdgyEh pic.twitter.com/MsZgcDmoqM
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 10, 2017
.@1Tyus feeds a cutting @ShabazzMuhammad! SLAM!
Watch the @Timberwolves on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/uUNsRdgyEh pic.twitter.com/qgntAPUWqh
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 10, 2017
.@GorguiDieng rises for the slam! Watch #TWolves basketball on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/uUNsRdgyEh pic.twitter.com/8AbH30hXde
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 10, 2017
T O W N S
Watch the @Timberwolves on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/uUNsRdgyEh pic.twitter.com/I7VYqDwWgY
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 10, 2017
.@KarlTowns droppin’ no-look dimes!
Watch on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/uUNsRdgyEh pic.twitter.com/02o9ig28PE
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 10, 2017
.@ShabazzMuhammad absorbs a hard foul but manages to throw it down!
Watch on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/uUNsRdgyEh pic.twitter.com/4quP8proEM
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 10, 2017
Bazz again!!!
Watch the #TWolves on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/uUNsRdgyEh pic.twitter.com/qZDyxrlGTe
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 10, 2017