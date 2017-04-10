Wolves-Lakers Twi-lights

Shabazz Muhammad throws down a dunk in the fourth quarter.
NBAE/Getty Images

Sure, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost on a buzzer beater to the Lakers, but there are still a lot of highlights from the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 40 points, Andrew Wiggins added 41 and Shabazz Muhammad shook the rim with a few of his high-powered dunks.

Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from tonight’s Wolves game: