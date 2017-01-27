Timberwolves-Pacers Twi-lights: Watch Minnesota’s play of the year
Didn’t catch tonight’s Timberwolves game?
No problem. We have all the best highlights and interviews. Even though the Timberwolves lost 109-103 to the Indiana Pacers, there were still many highlights — including what announcer Dave Benz called one of the best plays of the 2016-17 season.
But first, we’ll get you started with Andrew Wiggins’ bucket from downtown:
.@22wiggins picks up where he left off in Phoenix! Watch #TWolves basketball on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/2H2GnQm6aB pic.twitter.com/aueyOBxxv3
.@KrisDunn3 —————–> @ZachLaVine!
Watch on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/2H2GnQm6aB pic.twitter.com/ly4aQv7xxr
T.E.A.M. One of the best plays of the year!
Watch @Timberwolves basketball on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/2H2GnQm6aB pic.twitter.com/kQWn4k9WGo
What? How? KAT, that’s how.
Watch @KarlTowns and his #TWolves on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/2H2GnQm6aB pic.twitter.com/TKKSnhwGfj
.@KarlTowns says the @Timberwolves need to turn it up defensively and stick to their game plan to come out with a “W” pic.twitter.com/MbzsvCqFK8
3rd quarter is underway! Assistant coach Andy Greer says the #TWolves‘ bigs need to crash the glass better in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/r0gc1Df17S
.@RickyRubio9…Pro Bowl Quarterback?
Watch @timberwolves basketball on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/2H2GnQm6aB pic.twitter.com/JnGr6h3E0V
.@22Wiggins with the tough finish! Watch #TWolves basketball on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/2H2GnQm6aB pic.twitter.com/ShKkCTEe2W
Towns…andddd….ONE! Watch @Timberwolves 4th quarter action on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/2H2GnQm6aB pic.twitter.com/KzkVOMlBxg
.@KarlTowns is too smooth. Watch the @Timberwolves down the stretch on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/2H2GnQm6aB pic.twitter.com/RTWqoT5m3d
Thaddeus Young says the #TWolves have a lot of scorers on their young roster pic.twitter.com/B12yVObd4c
#TWolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says he liked his team’s late rally, but the slow start tonight was the difference maker pic.twitter.com/5ixC20ueTl
Andrew Wiggins says Paul George is tough to guard because of his creativity pic.twitter.com/zlEccoDquC
On tonight’s #WolvesFastbreak, Kevin Lynch says Zach LaVine played well in the #TWolves loss pic.twitter.com/vKhqwmOqHm
