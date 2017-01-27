Timberwolves-Pacers Twi-lights: Watch Minnesota’s play of the year

Kris Dunn was held to three points and three assists against the Indiana Pacers.
NBAE/Getty Images

Didn’t catch tonight’s Timberwolves game?

No problem. We have all the best highlights and interviews. Even though the Timberwolves lost 109-103 to the Indiana Pacers, there were still many highlights — including what announcer Dave Benz called one of the best plays of the 2016-17 season.

But first, we’ll get you started with Andrew Wiggins’ bucket from downtown: