Wolves’ Gorgui Dieng thriving from mid-range
The Minnesota Timberwolves got back on track with a 101-92 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday thanks to some clutch performances from the field.
The Wolves shot 56.3 percent Monday, their highest shooting percentage of the season and well above their season average of 45.5 percent, which ranks 13th in the league.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|1/9/2017
|Mavericks
|W 101-92
|40
|71
|0.563
|12/30/2016
|Bucks
|W 116-99
|43
|77
|0.558
|11/1/2016
|Grizzlies
|W 116-80
|43
|78
|0.551
|10/29/2016
|Kings
|L 103-106
|37
|70
|0.529
|11/13/2016
|Lakers
|W 125-99
|42
|80
|0.525
|11/9/2016
|Magic
|W 123-107
|45
|87
|0.517
|11/17/2016
|76ers
|W 110-86
|43
|84
|0.512
|12/8/2016
|Raptors
|L 110-124
|45
|88
|0.511
Unsurprisingly, the Wolves are 6-2 when shooting more than 50 percent from the field.
Gorgui Dieng has been particularly effective from mid-range.
He trails only C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers for the league lead at 50.8 percent from mid-range.
Meanwhile, guard Ricky Rubio kept the Wolves’ offense running.
He posted a season-high 15 assists while scoring 13 points and adding five rebounds and five steals.
He’s the first player this season to register 15 assists, as well as more than five points, rebounds and steals in a single game
It’s just the fifth player in the last five seasons to pull it off, joining Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook, Steve Blake and Monta Ellis.
|Player
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Points
|Ricky Rubio
|1/9/2017
|Wolves
|Mavericks
|5
|15
|5
|13
|Rajon Rondo
|2/7/2016
|Kings
|Celtics
|5
|15
|6
|14
|Russell Westbrook
|1/1/2016
|Thunder
|Bobcats
|8
|15
|5
|16
|Rajon Rondo
|1/4/2016
|Kings
|Thunder
|9
|19
|5
|13
|Steve Blake
|4/16/2014
|Warriors
|Nuggets
|7
|15
|7
|8
|Monta Ellis
|4/12/2013
|Bucks
|Hawks
|8
|17
|5
|27
