The Minnesota Timberwolves got back on track with a 101-92 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday thanks to some clutch performances from the field.

The Wolves shot 56.3 percent Monday, their highest shooting percentage of the season and well above their season average of 45.5 percent, which ranks 13th in the league.

Date Opponent Result FG FGA FG% 1/9/2017 Mavericks W 101-92 40 71 0.563 12/30/2016 Bucks W 116-99 43 77 0.558 11/1/2016 Grizzlies W 116-80 43 78 0.551 10/29/2016 Kings L 103-106 37 70 0.529 11/13/2016 Lakers W 125-99 42 80 0.525 11/9/2016 Magic W 123-107 45 87 0.517 11/17/2016 76ers W 110-86 43 84 0.512 12/8/2016 Raptors L 110-124 45 88 0.511

Unsurprisingly, the Wolves are 6-2 when shooting more than 50 percent from the field.

Gorgui Dieng has been particularly effective from mid-range.

He trails only C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers for the league lead at 50.8 percent from mid-range.

Meanwhile, guard Ricky Rubio kept the Wolves’ offense running.

He posted a season-high 15 assists while scoring 13 points and adding five rebounds and five steals.

He’s the first player this season to register 15 assists, as well as more than five points, rebounds and steals in a single game

It’s just the fifth player in the last five seasons to pull it off, joining Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook, Steve Blake and Monta Ellis.

Player Date Team Opponent Rebounds Assists Steals Points Ricky Rubio 1/9/2017 Wolves Mavericks 5 15 5 13 Rajon Rondo 2/7/2016 Kings Celtics 5 15 6 14 Russell Westbrook 1/1/2016 Thunder Bobcats 8 15 5 16 Rajon Rondo 1/4/2016 Kings Thunder 9 19 5 13 Steve Blake 4/16/2014 Warriors Nuggets 7 15 7 8 Monta Ellis 4/12/2013 Bucks Hawks 8 17 5 27

