FOX Sports North, Wolves announce 2017-18 telecast schedule
FOX Sports North will broadcast 75 regular-season Minnesota Timberwolves games during the 2017-18 season. The regional sports network’s regular season coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 18, with the season opener in San Antonio. Coverage continues Friday, Oct. 20 as FOX Sports North televises the Wolves’ home opener against the Utah Jazz and offers a special one-hour edition of “Wolves Live” beginning at 6 p.m.
“Wolves Live” will air before and after all telecasts with home games featuring a fresh look from a newly constructed permanent set designed to fit the profile of the renovated Target Center. The set is located on the concourse in the southwest end, in close proximity to the new skyway entrance.
FOX Sports North’s 75-game schedule includes 38 games from Target Center and 37 on the road this season. In addition, the network’s broadcast schedule includes three Wolves preseason games, including two from China on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 8 against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. The overseas telecasts will air live and re-air again during primetime.
All games televised on FOX Sports North also will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, select Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.
Wolves broadcasts will include play-by-play announcer Dave Benz, color analyst Jim Petersen and reporter Marney Gellner. Tom Hanneman will host Wolves Live before and after every game featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch and Quincy Lewis.
The regional sports network debuts a special season preview edition of “Wolves Weekly” at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 30 on FOX Sports North PLUS.
FOX Sports North reaches more than 2 million homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year.
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Time
|Sept. 30
|Saturday
|at LA Lakers (Preseason)
|9 p.m. +
|Oct. 5
|Thursday
|Golden State Warriors (Preseason)
|1 a.m.
|Oct. 8
|Sunday
|Golden State Warriors (Preseason)
|6 a.m.
|Oct. 18
|Wednesday
|at San Antonio
|8:30 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Friday
|Utah
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 22
|Sunday
|at Oklahoma City
|6 p.m.
|Oct. 24
|Tuesday
|Indiana
|7 p.m. +
|Oct. 25
|Wednesday
|at Detroit
|6 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Friday
|Oklahoma City
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 30
|Monday
|at Miami
|6:30 p.m.
|Nov. 1
|Wednesday
|at New Orleans
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 4
|Saturday
|Dallas
|7 p.m. +
|Nov. 5
|Sunday
|Charlotte
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 8
|Wednesday
|at Golden State
|9:30 p.m.
|Nov. 11
|Saturday
|at Phoenix
|8 p.m. +
|Nov. 13
|Monday
|at Utah
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 15
|Wednesday
|San Antonio
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|Friday
|at Dallas
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 19
|Sunday
|Detroit
|6 p.m.
|Nov. 20
|Monday
|at Charlotte
|6 p.m.
|Nov. 22
|Wednesday
|Orlando
|7 p.m. +
|Nov. 24
|Friday
|Miami
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 26
|Sunday
|Phoenix
|2:30 p.m.
|Nov. 28
|Tuesday
|Washington
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 29
|Wednesday
|at New Orleans
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 1
|Friday
|at Oklahoma City
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 3
|Sunday
|LA Clippers
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 4
|Monday
|at Memphis
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 6
|Wednesday
|at LA Clippers
|9:30 p.m.
|Dec. 10
|Sunday
|Dallas
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 12
|Tuesday
|Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 14
|Thursday
|Sacramento
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 16
|Saturday
|Phoenix
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 18
|Monday
|Portland
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 20
|Wednesday
|at Denver
|8 p.m.
|Dec. 23
|Saturday
|at Phoenix
|8 p.m. +
|Dec. 27
|Wednesday
|Denver
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 28
|Thursday
|at Milwaukee
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 31
|Sunday
|at Indiana
|4 p.m.
|Jan. 1
|Monday
|LA Lakers
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 3
|Wednesday
|at Brooklyn
|6:30 p.m.
|Jan. 5
|Friday
|at Boston
|6:30 p.m.
|Jan. 6
|Saturday
|New Orleans
|8 p.m.
|Jan. 8
|Monday
|Cleveland
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 10
|Wednesday
|Oklahoma City
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 12
|Friday
|New York
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 14
|Sunday
|Portland
|8 p.m. +
|Jan. 16
|Tuesday
|at Orlando
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 20
|Saturday
|Toronto
|8 p.m. +
|Jan. 22
|Monday
|at LA Clippers
|9:30 p.m. +
|Jan. 24
|Wednesday
|at Portland
|9 p.m.
|Jan. 27
|Saturday
|Brooklyn
|8 p.m.
|Jan. 29
|Monday
|at Atlanta
|6:30 p.m.
|Jan. 30
|Tuesday
|at Toronto
|6:30 p.m. +
|Feb. 1
|Thursday
|Milwaukee
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 3
|Saturday
|New Orleans
|8 p.m. +
|Feb. 7
|Wednesday
|at Cleveland
|7 p.m.*
|Feb. 9
|Friday
|at Chicago
|7 p.m.*
|Feb. 11
|Sunday
|Sacramento
|6 p.m.
|Feb. 13
|Tuesday
|Houston
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 23
|Friday
|at Houston
|7 p.m.*
|Feb. 24
|Saturday
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|Feb. 26
|Monday
|at Sacramento
|9 p.m.
|March 2
|Friday
|at Utah
|9:30 p.m. +
|March 13
|Tuesday
|at Washington
|6 p.m.
|March 17
|Saturday
|at San Antonio
|7:30 p.m. +
|March 18
|Sunday
|Houston
|6 p.m.
|March 20
|Tuesday
|LA Clippers
|7 p.m.
|March 23
|Friday
|at New York
|6:30 p.m.
|March 24
|Saturday
|at Philadelphia
|5 p.m.
|March 26
|Monday
|Memphis
|7 p.m.
|March 28
|Wednesday
|Atlanta
|7 p.m.
|March 30
|Friday
|at Dallas
|7:30 p.m.
|April 1
|Sunday
|Utah
|6 p.m.
|April 5
|Thursday
|at Denver
|9:30 p.m.
|April 6
|Friday
|at LA Lakers
|9:30 p.m.
|April 9
|Monday
|Memphis
|7 p.m. +
|April 11
|Wednesday
|Denver
|7 p.m.
All Times Central. Schedule Subject to Change
+ airs on FOX Sports North PLUS
