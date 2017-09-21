FOX Sports North will broadcast 75 regular-season Minnesota Timberwolves games during the 2017-18 season. The regional sports network’s regular season coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 18, with the season opener in San Antonio. Coverage continues Friday, Oct. 20 as FOX Sports North televises the Wolves’ home opener against the Utah Jazz and offers a special one-hour edition of “Wolves Live” beginning at 6 p.m.

“Wolves Live” will air before and after all telecasts with home games featuring a fresh look from a newly constructed permanent set designed to fit the profile of the renovated Target Center. The set is located on the concourse in the southwest end, in close proximity to the new skyway entrance.

FOX Sports North’s 75-game schedule includes 38 games from Target Center and 37 on the road this season. In addition, the network’s broadcast schedule includes three Wolves preseason games, including two from China on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 8 against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. The overseas telecasts will air live and re-air again during primetime.

All games televised on FOX Sports North also will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, select Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Wolves broadcasts will include play-by-play announcer Dave Benz, color analyst Jim Petersen and reporter Marney Gellner. Tom Hanneman will host Wolves Live before and after every game featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch and Quincy Lewis.

The regional sports network debuts a special season preview edition of “Wolves Weekly” at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 30 on FOX Sports North PLUS.

FOX Sports North reaches more than 2 million homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year.

Date Day Opponent Time Sept. 30 Saturday at LA Lakers (Preseason) 9 p.m. + Oct. 5 Thursday Golden State Warriors (Preseason) 1 a.m. Oct. 8 Sunday Golden State Warriors (Preseason) 6 a.m. Oct. 18 Wednesday at San Antonio 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Friday Utah 7 p.m. Oct. 22 Sunday at Oklahoma City 6 p.m. Oct. 24 Tuesday Indiana 7 p.m. + Oct. 25 Wednesday at Detroit 6 p.m. Oct. 27 Friday Oklahoma City 7 p.m. Oct. 30 Monday at Miami 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 Wednesday at New Orleans 7 p.m. Nov. 4 Saturday Dallas 7 p.m. + Nov. 5 Sunday Charlotte 7 p.m. Nov. 8 Wednesday at Golden State 9:30 p.m. Nov. 11 Saturday at Phoenix 8 p.m. + Nov. 13 Monday at Utah 8 p.m. Nov. 15 Wednesday San Antonio 7 p.m. Nov. 17 Friday at Dallas 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 Sunday Detroit 6 p.m. Nov. 20 Monday at Charlotte 6 p.m. Nov. 22 Wednesday Orlando 7 p.m. + Nov. 24 Friday Miami 7 p.m. Nov. 26 Sunday Phoenix 2:30 p.m. Nov. 28 Tuesday Washington 7 p.m. Nov. 29 Wednesday at New Orleans 7 p.m. Dec. 1 Friday at Oklahoma City 7 p.m. Dec. 3 Sunday LA Clippers 6 p.m. Dec. 4 Monday at Memphis 7 p.m. Dec. 6 Wednesday at LA Clippers 9:30 p.m. Dec. 10 Sunday Dallas 6 p.m. Dec. 12 Tuesday Philadelphia 7 p.m. Dec. 14 Thursday Sacramento 7 p.m. Dec. 16 Saturday Phoenix 7 p.m. Dec. 18 Monday Portland 7 p.m. Dec. 20 Wednesday at Denver 8 p.m. Dec. 23 Saturday at Phoenix 8 p.m. + Dec. 27 Wednesday Denver 7 p.m. Dec. 28 Thursday at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Dec. 31 Sunday at Indiana 4 p.m. Jan. 1 Monday LA Lakers 7 p.m. Jan. 3 Wednesday at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 Friday at Boston 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 Saturday New Orleans 8 p.m. Jan. 8 Monday Cleveland 7 p.m. Jan. 10 Wednesday Oklahoma City 7 p.m. Jan. 12 Friday New York 7 p.m. Jan. 14 Sunday Portland 8 p.m. + Jan. 16 Tuesday at Orlando 6 p.m. Jan. 20 Saturday Toronto 8 p.m. + Jan. 22 Monday at LA Clippers 9:30 p.m. + Jan. 24 Wednesday at Portland 9 p.m. Jan. 27 Saturday Brooklyn 8 p.m. Jan. 29 Monday at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 Tuesday at Toronto 6:30 p.m. + Feb. 1 Thursday Milwaukee 7 p.m. Feb. 3 Saturday New Orleans 8 p.m. + Feb. 7 Wednesday at Cleveland 7 p.m.* Feb. 9 Friday at Chicago 7 p.m.* Feb. 11 Sunday Sacramento 6 p.m. Feb. 13 Tuesday Houston 7 p.m. Feb. 23 Friday at Houston 7 p.m.* Feb. 24 Saturday Chicago 8 p.m. Feb. 26 Monday at Sacramento 9 p.m. March 2 Friday at Utah 9:30 p.m. + March 13 Tuesday at Washington 6 p.m. March 17 Saturday at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. + March 18 Sunday Houston 6 p.m. March 20 Tuesday LA Clippers 7 p.m. March 23 Friday at New York 6:30 p.m. March 24 Saturday at Philadelphia 5 p.m. March 26 Monday Memphis 7 p.m. March 28 Wednesday Atlanta 7 p.m. March 30 Friday at Dallas 7:30 p.m. April 1 Sunday Utah 6 p.m. April 5 Thursday at Denver 9:30 p.m. April 6 Friday at LA Lakers 9:30 p.m. April 9 Monday Memphis 7 p.m. + April 11 Wednesday Denver 7 p.m.

All Times Central. Schedule Subject to Change

+ airs on FOX Sports North PLUS