DENVER — Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and delivered a key block in the final seconds, helping the Denver Nuggets hang on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets overcame a triple-double by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Timberwolves.

Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left, and Nikola Jokic was two rebounds shy of a triple-double for the Nuggets. He finished with 16 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Timberwolves, and Gorgui Dieng added 20.

A tip-in by Wiggins tied the score 64-all with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Denver responded with a 13-2 run that included three straight baskets by Gary Harris over the next four minutes and took an 81-73 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jokic helped the Nuggets open a 93-83 lead with 7:22 left, grabbing a defensive rebound and leading the break down court before dishing a lead pass to Chandler off a behind-the-back dribble. With a clear path to the basket, Chandler went in for a dunk.

Minnesota fought back to tie it at 103 when Wiggins made one of two free throws, but Gallinari banked in a contested jumper with 27 seconds remaining to put the Nuggets back in front.

Chandler helped to preserve the win when he shadowed Wiggins on a drive and swatted away his layup attempt with 8.8 seconds left. Harris got the rebound for Denver but lost the ball on a steal by Zach LaVine, who just missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Timberwolves led by 13 early but the Nuggets made up ground in the second quarter, outscoring Minnesota by nine points in the period. Wiggins, who had 20 in the first half, banked in a 3-pointer near the end of the second to help the Timberwolves salvage a 49-all tie at halftime.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: After beating Atlanta on Monday, the Timberwolves were denied in their bid for back-to-back wins for the second time this season. … Minnesota has dropped 10 games in which it has led by 10 or more points this season.

Nuggets: Jokic has had a double-double in six of his last 11 games. … Denver improved to 7-8 at home.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Open a two-game homestand Friday night against Milwaukee.

Nuggets: Complete a two-game homestand by hosting Philadelphia on Friday night.