It was a big night for Karl-Anthony Towns, but the Minnesota Timberwolves’ comeback came up just short in a 105-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Check out the best plays from Towns’ triple-double, as well as all of our player interviews, a chat with head coach Tom Thibodeau and the best highlights from the game below:

Thibs says @KarlTowns made great reads tonight, but the #TWolves drop a close one to the Nuggets, 105-103 pic.twitter.com/A4nkDKOCGN — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016