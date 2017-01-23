Minnesota Timberwolves Kris Dunn started at point guard with Ricky Rubio out and impressed, while Shabazz Muhammad and Tyus Jones came up big off the bench.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns went off, racking up 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 111-108 win.

Check out all the best highlights from the win below, as well as all of our postgame content:

.@Timberwolves star @KarlTowns: "This is our kingdom. No one can come in here and expect to win." pic.twitter.com/KTnKcf3bBL — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2017

.@ShabazzMuhammad says the home crowd played a big part in the @Timberwolves' win over the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/lqEFjGkndw — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2017

The @Timberwolves can score, but Kris Dunn says they need to "preach defense" if they want to keep winning pic.twitter.com/PaRN00gRAx — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2017