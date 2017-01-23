Twi-lights: Wolves 111, Nuggets 108
Minnesota Timberwolves Kris Dunn started at point guard with Ricky Rubio out and impressed, while Shabazz Muhammad and Tyus Jones came up big off the bench.
Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns went off, racking up 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 111-108 win.
Check out all the best highlights from the win below, as well as all of our postgame content:
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2017
.@Timberwolves star @KarlTowns: "This is our kingdom. No one can come in here and expect to win." pic.twitter.com/KTnKcf3bBL
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2017
.@ShabazzMuhammad says the home crowd played a big part in the @Timberwolves' win over the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/lqEFjGkndw
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2017
The @Timberwolves can score, but Kris Dunn says they need to "preach defense" if they want to keep winning pic.twitter.com/PaRN00gRAx
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2017
Coach Tom Thibodeau says the @Timberwolves have improved in the 4th quarter over their last few games pic.twitter.com/r9IDfAafWh
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2017