Timberwolves-Mavericks Twi-lights: KAT denies Harrison Barnes
The Timberwolves lost their three-game winning streak in a 98-87 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
If you missed the game, we have all the best highlights and interviews from Dallas…including a monster block by Karl-Anthony Towns.
But first, we’ll get you started with head coach Tom Thibodeau’s thoughts on Brandon Rush:
Coach Thibodeau on versatility of Brandon Rush: "He embraces the role and he excels in it"
KAT for two!
The Zach attack is back!
.@22wiggins with the dunk, courtesy of @RickyRubio9!
.@KarlTowns says NO SIR!
#NBAVote Karl-Anthony Towns
.@22wiggins is double covered…but who's on @ZachLaVine?
.@GorguiDieng grabs another rebound and a bucket!
.@KarlTowns slams it home!
Head coach Tom Thibodeau says the #TWolves need to play with more energy
Towns says the #TWolves didn't do enough to win today, says there are "no excuses" for the loss in Dallas
On today's #WolvesFastbreak, Kevin Lynch says Gorgui Dieng and Andrew Wiggins are learning how to play better with Karl-Anthony Towns
