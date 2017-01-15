Timberwolves-Mavericks Twi-lights: KAT denies Harrison Barnes

Watch Karl-Anthony Towns' jaw-dropping block of Harrison Barnes in today's Timberwolves Twi-lights.
NBAE/Getty Images

The Timberwolves lost their three-game winning streak in a 98-87 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

If you missed the game, we have all the best highlights and interviews from Dallas…including a monster block by Karl-Anthony Towns.

But first, we’ll get you started with head coach Tom Thibodeau’s thoughts on Brandon Rush: