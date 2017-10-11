It’s done.

Andrew Wiggins finally put pen to paper Wednesday, signing a multiyear extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I love it here. The fans and organization have supported me from my first day here in Minnesota,” Wiggins said in a statement.

The 22-year-old averaged a career-high 23.6 points last season, as well as 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists, his third in Minnesota.

“We feel strongly that he is just scratching the surface of the player he will become,” coach Tom Thibodeau said in a statement. “Andrew is among the elite young talents in our league and the sky is the limit for him.”

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Wiggins was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers and traded to the Wolves on Aug. 23, 2014.