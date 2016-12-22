Twi-lights: Wolves 92, Hawks 84
Karl-Anthony Towns racked up a double-double in the first half to help the young Minnesota Timberwolves pick up their second straight win, a 92-84 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Check out a big Zach LaVine block, Andrew Wiggins’ slick moves and the rest of the game’s best plays below:
.@GorguiDieng puts one down with authority!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
.@ZachLaVine says NO SIR!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
This time it's @GorguiDieng with the rejection!!!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
.@KarlTowns has a double-double . . . in the first half!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
Watch .@KarlTowns work hard for this two!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
.@22wiggins spins through the Hawks for the nifty bucket!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
The rookie for THREE!! Watch @KrisDunn3
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
Stops, pops & hits the trey! @ZachLaVine
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
A big-time block from the big KAT @KarlTowns!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
.@KarlTowns: "There's nothing better than getting a W." We agree! #TWolves win 92-84 over the Hawks
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
Thibs cracks a smile and says he loves his team's unselfish mentality and the way the #TWolves moved the ball tonight
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016
On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, the @Timberwolves were monsters on the glass and were able to keep many possessions alive with 15 O-boards
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2016