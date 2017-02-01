Andrew Wiggins through the years

The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the most important deals in franchise history just two months after the draft, completing a three-time trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

After a public falling out with star Kevin Love, the Wolves swapped the reliable forward for the Cavaliers’ top pick in the recent draft, adding Kansas star Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins has flourished in Minnesota, winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and becoming a cornerstone of the Wolves’ rebuild.

Now, as Wiggins prepares to face the team that drafted him, let’s take a look back at the brief career of one of the Wolves’ young stars.

HIGH SCHOOL

Wiggins was a big deal long before the Cavaliers and Wolves got involved. Note the spin-move-into-a-monstrous-dunk sequence has been in Wiggins’ arsenal since day one.

COLLEGE

— Wiggins commits to play for the Kansas Jayhawks, likely as a one-and-done player

— He impresses in college, averaging 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game

POST COLLEGE, PRE-NBA DRAFT

— Wiggins pre-draft talks about Canada via NBA.com

NBA DRAFT

— Selected by Cavs (1st overall)

— Traded to Timberwolves along with fellow Canadian Anthony Bennett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2013.

— Wiggins is Introduced at the Minnesota State Fair

— Wiggins leads the Wolves as a rookie during the 2014-15 season

— Participates in the NBA All-Star Weekend alongside fellow rookie Zach LaVine

— Throws first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game

2015-16 SEASON

— The selection of Karl-Anthony Towns with the No. 1 overall pick gives Wiggins a new star to work with for the 2015-16 season.

– Wiggins leads Wolves past NBA’s defending champs

— Attends the Rising Stars Challenge again, this time alongside LaVine and Towns.

2016-17 SEASON

— Wiggins takes another step forward in his third year

— Hits the 15th game-winning buzzer-beater in Wolves’ history

— Throws down a monstrous dunk in a win over the Orlando Magic.