Wolves pare roster, waive Jefferson, Trimble, Williams

The Minnesota Timberwolves waived three players on Saturday, leaving them with 15 players on the roster.

Cut were forward Amile Jefferson, guard Melo Trimble and forward Shawne Williams. Both Jefferson and Trimble had been signed Sept. 18. Williams was inked to a deal Friday; he is expected to join Minnesota’s G League team in Iowa.

Jefferson appeared in one preseason game for Minnesota totaling one rebound in four minutes of action.

Trimble registered four points and one rebound in his lone appearance this preseason.