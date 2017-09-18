The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that they have signed forward Amile Jefferson and guard Melo Trimble.

Jefferson, 24, averaged 2.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in five games for the Wolves in summer league action after going undrafted.

He averaged 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 61.3 percent from the field as a senior at Duke last season.

Trimble played for Philadelphia over the summer and was also undrafted, averaging 10.3 points and 1.3 steals in three games.

The 22-year-old spent three years at Maryland and averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Terrapins last season.