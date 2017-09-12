Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles was named to the WNBA All-Defensive first team on Tuesday for the seventh time.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year averaged 10.4 rebounds, 1.97 blocks and 1.29 steals this season, finishing second in blocks and 12th in steals.

Lynx teammates Maya Moore and Rebekkah Brunson were named to the All-Defensive second team.

The Lynx open postseason play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when they take on the Washington Mystics at Williams Arena.