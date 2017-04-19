Lynx sign forwards Keyona Hayes, Shao Ting

Just about a week after the WNBA draft, the Minnesota Lynx made another roster move by signing forward Keyona Hayes out of the University of Miami.

Hayes, a 6-1 forward, averaged 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in her senior campaign and was named ACC All-Tournament second team after averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds in three tournament contests. Hayes finished with career averages of 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The Lynx also signed forward Shao Ting out of the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association.

Shao spent four years in the WCBA and played two years alongside Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota’s veteran center. The 27-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 41 games this season.

She made her Olympics debut this summer for the Chinese National Team, averaging just under 10 points per game in five contests.

Hayes and Shao add depth to a Lynx front court that already features Fowles, Rebekkah Brunson and Natasha Howard.