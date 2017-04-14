Lynx select Alexis Jones in first round of WNBA Draft
The Minnesota Lynx selected Baylor’s Alexis Jones with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft.
Jones joins a Lynx dynasty that has won three WNBA titles in the past six seasons. With the team’s core aging, Jones can provide a spark off the bench.
She certainly has collected the accolades to prove worthy of a first-round selection.
Jones spent the first two years of her college career at Duke, earning an All-ACC selection in her sophomore season before an ACL tear sidelined her for a year. She transferred to Baylor after the 2013-14 season.
The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for Baylor last season. She led her team to an Elite Eight appearance, where they lost to Mississippi State 94-85. Jones was voted a honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press.
Minnesota drafted Lisa Berkani, a French basketball player, with the No. 24 overall pick in Round 2.
They wrapped up the draft by selecting Tahlia Tupaea, an Australian basketball player, with the last pick in Round 3.
