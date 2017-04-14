The Minnesota Lynx selected Baylor’s Alexis Jones with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

With the 12th selection in the #WDraft17, the Minnesota Lynx select Alexis Jones! pic.twitter.com/2MovZhcu5c — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) April 14, 2017

Jones joins a Lynx dynasty that has won three WNBA titles in the past six seasons. With the team’s core aging, Jones can provide a spark off the bench.

She certainly has collected the accolades to prove worthy of a first-round selection.

Jones spent the first two years of her college career at Duke, earning an All-ACC selection in her sophomore season before an ACL tear sidelined her for a year. She transferred to Baylor after the 2013-14 season.

The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for Baylor last season. She led her team to an Elite Eight appearance, where they lost to Mississippi State 94-85. Jones was voted a honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press.

Minnesota drafted Lisa Berkani, a French basketball player, with the No. 24 overall pick in Round 2.

With the 24th pick of #WDraft17, the Minnesota Lynx select Lisa Berkani! pic.twitter.com/qB7t0NLttu — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) April 14, 2017

They wrapped up the draft by selecting Tahlia Tupaea, an Australian basketball player, with the last pick in Round 3.